County Ethics Board Never Asked To Investigate Complaints

A 7-year-old ethics board set up in Santa Fe County in response to a bribery scandal has never been asked to investigate a complaint against a public official or volunteer.

An outgoing board member tells the Santa Fe New Mexican that the panel stopped holding regular meetings in the spring.

The board has reviewed no complaints because attorneys have found all the complaints to be personnel matters that aren't under its jurisdiction.

The board's authority doesn't extend to the more than 900 county employees.

The panel was a response to a scandal in which two road-paving firm owners were convicted of offering cash and trips to former Public Works director James Lujan in exchange for steering contracts to their company.

Lujan pleaded guilty to demanding or receiving bribes.

