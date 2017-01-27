County Launches Short-Term Loan Program For Employees

Doña Ana County Manager Julia T. Brown has announced a new program through which county employees can take out short-term loans at significantly lower interest rates than are offered through so-called payday loan vendors operating within the community.

The Employee Loan Program is endorsed by both the New Mexico Association of Counties and the New Mexico Fair Lending Association, and it will be coordinated through a program called TrueConnect.

Set to be officially rolled out on Monday, Jan. 30, the program will allow qualified employees to take out short-term loans against their paychecks, with terms designed to ensure the loans can be paid back in a timely fashion without trapping the program participants in endless cycles of recurring debt at triple-digit rates of interest.

“I’ve been working with former Sen. Steve Fischmann on this idea for several months,” Brown said. “Predatory lending practices within Doña Ana County and the State of New Mexico tend to trap hard-working people in webs of debt from which they cannot extricate themselves. The county’s new program will allow our employees a much more affordable option that is designed to help them through hard times while also showing them a workable way forward to pay off the debt and recover financially.”

The program will be available to employees regardless of their credit history, with loans available in denominations of $1,000 to $3,000. Payments will be automatically deducted from each subsequent paycheck until the loan is paid in full. Interest rates are comparable to most credit cards, with a maximum rate of 26 percent.

The no-fee application process is automated and can be completed within about five minutes. Qualified applicants will see the loaned money hit their bank accounts within 24 hours of making the application.

Brown said the county will continue to work toward state legislation aimed at capping interest rates for short-term consumer loans that tend to target people who leverage their car titles or income streams to make ends meet.

“Until such legislation protects all New Mexico families from predatory lending, we’ll be doing our part to help our own employees,” Brown said.