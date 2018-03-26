Couple Found Shot To Death In Garfield

Doña Ana County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the deaths of two people found shot to death inside a home over the weekend in the community of Garfield, north of Hatch.

Just before 9 a.m. Sunday, sheriff’s deputies and a Hatch police officer were dispatched to the 3200 block of Carriage Hills. After they arrived, they found the bodies of a man and a woman who appeared to have been shot to death.

The woman was later identified as Vanessa Rodriguez Mora, 32, and the male was identified as Mario Cabral, 34.

Sheriff’s detectives say the investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.

Information from Doña Ana County