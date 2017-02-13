Couple gets $1.6M after incident involving Las Cruces police

A federal jury has awarded $1.6 million in damages to a woman and her husband over a 2013 incident involving two Las Cruces police officers.

The verdict was reached last Friday after a five-day trial in U.S. District Court.

According to a Las Cruces Sun News report, a city police officer threw Jillian Beck onto gravel and slammed her face into rocks — causing profuse bleeding, a broken nose and a fractured wrist.

Jurors also concluded another policeman unlawfully seized and arrested Andrew Beck after officers were called out to a January 2013 dispute between neighbors.

The couple filed a civil-rights lawsuit against the two officers, who are still employed by the city.

The Becks were awarded $1 million in punitive damages and $600,000 in compensatory damages.

___

Information from: Las Cruces Sun-News, http://www.lcsun-news.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.