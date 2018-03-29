Couple Suspected of Fraudulently Using Stolen Credit Card in Las Cruces

Las Cruces Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that helps identify the young man and woman suspected of fraudulently using a stolen credit card at a Walmart store.

Las Cruces police learned that two people – a young man and woman – used a stolen credit card Feb. 26 at the Walmart store on Walton Boulevard. The couple was captured on surveillance cameras at the checkout and while leaving the store.

Video of the couple leaving the store can be seen on the Las Cruces Police Department’s Facebook page.

Anyone with information that can help identify the suspects is asked to call Las Cruces Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Those who provide tips through Crime Stoppers do not have to provide their own name and can remain completely anonymous.

The Crime Stoppers number is operational 24 hours a day.

Information from Las Cruces Police