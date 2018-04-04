Court Suspends BLM Waste Prevention Rule

Commentary: CASPER, Wyo. – Today, a federal court in Wyoming has stayed an Obama-era rule to reduce wasteful leaking, flaring and venting natural gas from drilling operations on public and tribal lands while the Trump Administration reconsiders the Rule.

The oil and gas industry and several states sued over the Rule several years ago, and the same court rejected their initial attempt to block the Rule. After two unsuccessful efforts by the Trump Administration Bureau of Land Management to stay the Waste Prevention Rule, the industry groups and their state allies again turned to the court. Today’s ruling orders that enforcement of key provisions of the Waste Prevention Rule be suspended until BLM finalizes a replacement rule.

The Waste Prevention Rule was enacted in 2016 after years of deliberation, more than 300,000 written comments overwhelmingly in support of the rule, and public hearings in New Mexico, Oklahoma, Colorado and North Dakota.

"Although we are disappointed with the court's decision, the fight for cleaner air and healthier communities is far from over, and we are exploring all our legal options. Whether or not the Trump administration wants to alter this common sense safeguard, it remains on the books now and should be enforced as such. Sierra Club and its allies will continue to advocate on behalf of the millions of Americans who support this clean air protection." Camilla Feibelman, Director, Sierra Club - Rio Grande Chapter