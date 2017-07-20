CPC Calls on Congress to Abandon House Republican Budget, Support People’s Budget

Commentary: WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressional Progressive Caucus Co-Chairs Rep. Raúl Grijalva (D-AZ) and Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI) today released the following statement regarding the House Budget Committee’s markup of the House Republican budget.

“The House Republican budget continues the same failed trickle-down economic policies of the past. Their budget makes reckless cuts to education, infrastructure, and health care, and slashes social safety net programs, including Social Security. Republicans make a system that is already rigged against working Americans even worse by handing out money to their wealthy friends and the most profitable corporations. This budget is proof that Republicans only have special interest in mind.

“If House Republicans bring their budget to the floor, the Congressional Progressive Caucus stands ready to introduce an amendment to replace it with the CPC’s People’s Budget, which provides a much brighter future for our country. A reinvestment in American families through funding education, health care, jobs, the environment, and our infrastructure, is not only smart, it’s necessary. The People’s Budget includes $2 trillion to transition us to a 21st Century Infrastructure, invests $100 billion in reliable, high-speed internet to connect rural communities, and ends subsidies to oil, gas, and coal companies. The budget strengthens and protects the Affordable Care Act, invests $1 trillion in early learning opportunities and a child care for all program, supports a minimum wage increase, ends corporate tax breaks for companies that offshore American jobs, and eliminates veteran homelessness.

“The People’s Budget makes a serious commitment to the American people, gives every American a fair shot to succeed, and places the budget on a sustainable path for generations to come. The American people need a budget that delivers real solutions, not more rhetoric. Congress should abandon the House Republican budget and support the People’s Budget to create a stronger economy for all.”

