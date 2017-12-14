CPC: Congress Should Immediately Nullify Attack on the Open Internet

Commentary: Washington, D.C. - Today, Congressional Progressive Caucus Co-Chairs Rep. Raúl M. Grijalva (D-AZ) and Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI) reacted to the Federal Communications Commission’s reversal of the 2015 Open Internet Order, which enshrined the policy of “net neutrality” into law and prevented large corporate internet service providers from throttling internet speeds, favoring or blocking certain types of online content, or engaging in other types of anti-competitive behavior. On December 12th, 28 Members of the CPC sent a letter to FCC Chairman Ajit Pai to strongly urge the Commission to reconsider repealing these critical protections. The CPC was one of the first voices to call for Title II reclassification and strong enforceable net neutrality protections in 2014.

“An Internet that is controlled by a handful of powerful corporations is the antithesis of a democracy. An open and free Internet that is accessible to all serves as one of the most important engines for freedom of expression and speech,” said Rep. Grijalva. “Chairman Pai’s decision to do away with net neutrality is despicable and irrefutably proves the extent to which Trump and his Administration are willing to forgo the wishes of the American people in order to rig the Internet in favor of the big telecoms industry. Gutting net neutrality means stifling innovation and restricting freedom of expression, all which disproportionately affect communities of color and low-income families. I am happy to cosponsor Rep. Mike Doyle’s resolution that calls for an immediate undoing of this rule and reinstatement of net neutrality.”

“Millions of Americans have called on the FCC to support an open Internet, not one that is controlled by a handful of powerful corporations that could charge extra for higher speeds and more access. Despite these calls, the FCC rejected the will of the American people and voted to hand the Internet over to special interests,” said Rep. Pocan. “Net neutrality evens the playing field, protects consumers, and ensures that small businesses can remain competitive. Now that the FCC has completed a process filled with secrecy, technical flaws, and fraud, this decision must be revisited. Congress should immediately find a legislative solution to ensure that net neutrality remains the law.”

###

The Congressional Progressive Caucus (CPC) is the largest caucus within the House Democratic Caucus, with over 70 members standing up for progressive ideals in Washington and throughout the country. Since 1991, the CPC has advocated for progressive policies that prioritize working Americans over corporate interests, fight economic and social inequality, and promote civil liberties. The CPC champions progressive policy solutions like comprehensive immigration reform, a $15 national minimum wage, fair trade, gun violence reform, debt-free college, and making the federal government a Model Employer.