CPC Statement on Supreme Court Decision Upholding Trump Muslim Ban

Commentary: Today, Congressional Progressive Caucus Co-Chairs Rep. Raúl M. Grijalva (D-AZ) and Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI) released the following statement condemning the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in Trump v. Hawaii which upheld President Trump’s controversial “Muslim ban” policy:

“Today, the United States Supreme Court ruled in favor of government-sanctioned discrimination against Muslim communities, refugees, and individuals from predominantly Muslim nations. This ruling will be remembered as one of the greatest failures of jurisprudence in modern history.

“America was built by individuals who sought to live freely from religious persecution and intolerance in a nation that valued democracy and equality. Today’s ruling abandons the Constitution in favor of fabricated ‘national security’ concerns by the Trump Administration. Barring people from entering the United States based on their nation of origin or the religion they practice is simply un-American.

“Policies that harm our nation’s diversity and attack basic human dignity have no place in our country. As the Trump Administration continues to express disdain for our values and the law, Congress must take action and check their power. We call for the Republican majority to hold immediate oversight hearings on the implementation of the “Muslim Ban” and join with members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus in passing legislation to stop this egregious affront to our society and values.”

