RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a fire at a New Mexico church.

Crews from the Rio Rancho Fire Department spotted heavy smoke around 5 a.m. Monday.

That smoke led them to Peace Lutheran Church where they saw eight to 10 foot (2.44-3.05 meter) flames coming out of the building.

Crews were able to put out the fire, but officials say there was heavy damage to the inside of the church.