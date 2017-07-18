'Curanderismo' Textbook Draws On Global Indigenous Healers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A new textbook is focusing on curanderismo — indigenous healing methods from the American Southwest and Latin America.

"Curanderismo: The Art of Traditional Medicine Without Borders" was released this month to coincide with an annual conference in New Mexico.

Curanderismo is the art of using traditional healing methods like herbs and plants to treat various ailments. Long practiced in Native American villages of Mexico and other parts of Latin America, curanderos also are found in New Mexico, south Texas, Arizona, and California.

Anthropologists believe curanderismo is popular among poor Latinos because they didn't have access to health care.

Traditional healers and students of alternative medicine are at the University of New Mexico this week for a unique annual gathering that attracts indigenous healers from around the world.