Cybill Shepherd, Pam Grier to appear at 2018 Las Cruces International Film Festival

Stars of the film selected as the Opening Night Film for the Las Cruces International Film Festival will be guests at the 2018 Las Cruces International Film Festival, which runs March 7-11.

Cybill Shepherd, perhaps best known for her debut film “The Last Picture Show” and her television series “Moonlighting,” and Pam Grier, famous for her role in “Jackie Brown” directed by Quentin Tarantino and as a regular on “Miami Vice,” will attend a screening of the film “Rose” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 7 at Allen Theatres Cineport 10.

Both Shepherd and Grier, who star in the film, will be on hand afterward to answer questions from the audience. An after-party with Shepherd and Grier is also available for VIP ticket holders.

The film follows Rose (Shepherd), a recently disabled and widowed ex-cop, who discovers that she may have a life threatening illness. She decides to go on a solo road trip in a motorized wheelchair through New Mexico in an effort to reconcile with her estranged son and make her peace with life.

Shepherd will also receive the Outstanding Achievement in Entertainment Award during the Las Cruces International Film Festival at a ceremony Thursday, March 8.

The screening kicks off the third year of the five-day festival that brings thousands of movie-lovers to Las Cruces to see feature-length, short films, documentaries and student films.

Last year, more than 6,000 people attended the event, with about a third coming from outside the immediate area. Ross Marks, executive director of the festival and professor at the Creative Media Institute at New Mexico State University, says the event has grown significantly each of the last two years and he expects this year to be the biggest yet.

“The LCIFF’s reputation is spreading,” said Marks. “As the festival continues to grow, we hope it will become an economic driver for the region as well as a way to give our students opportunities to enter the state’s nearly $400 million film industry.”

Tickets are available online at lascrucesfilmfest.com. VIP tickets are $150. All Film and Workshop Access Passes are $75. A Daily Screening Pass for $20 allows participants to attend the Opening Night Film and to attend the festival all day Thursday, March 8. Single tickets, if still available, can be purchased at Cineport 10 on March 7 for $8. Tickets may also be purchased at the Rio Grande Theatre on Main Street in Las Cruces.

