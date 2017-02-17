DA’s Office Clears Officer in Las Cruces Shooting

The investigation into the Jan. 24 shooting of a knife-wielding man at the Solano Square shopping center is complete and the Third Judicial District Attorney’s Office has concluded that the Las Cruces Police officer’s actions were justified.

The shooting resulted in the death of 29-year-old Jeremy Lopez-Robledo who was armed with a folding knife. Robledo was wanted by the U.S. Marshal’s Office for violating terms of his probation. A warrant was issued for his arrest and he was located by a U.S. Marshals task force shortly after 11 a.m. on Jan. 24 near the shopping center. The task force included two officers from the Las Cruces Police Department.

As officers tried to make contact with Robledo, the suspect took off running and led officers on a brief foot pursuit toward the entrance of the Lowe’s grocery store at 1410 Missouri Ave.

Officers caught up to Robledo as he approached the store’s entrance and the automatic doors failed to open. One of the officers deployed a Taser which had no effect on Robledo. LCPD officer Manuel Frias tried to take control of Robledo who physically resisted and fought with the officers. The officers took Robledo to the ground as the suspect continued to physically resist.

Officers then realized that Robledo was armed with a folding knife and was swinging it toward the officers in an aggressive manner. The officers created distance, and Frias drew and fired his sidearm striking Robledo four times. Robledo was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

The investigation revealed, through video and independent eye witnesses, that Robledo had the knife in his hand in an aggressive and threatening manner from the onset of contact with the officers. It wasn’t until after the shooting that Frias learned that he had been cut by Robledo’s knife. The cut to Frias’ right hand was not severe.

The investigation by the Officer-involved Incident Task Force revealed that Robledo had a history of aggression toward police and was known to carry a deadly weapon. On the day before his death, the U.S. Marshal’s Office issued a news release identifying Robledo as a wanted fugitive. The morning of his death, Robledo’s mother visited LCPD and indicated to an officer that her son was not taking his medication and was not armed. His mother was also referred to the U.S. Marshal’s Office. The claim that he was not armed was later determined to be false.

Shortly after the incident, Frias was placed on administrative leave which is standard protocol. He has since returned to regular duty. Frias has been an officer with LCPD since 2008.

The shooting was investigated by the Officer-involved Incident Task Force which includes detectives from New Mexico State Police, LCPD, the Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office and New Mexico State University Police.

Information from Las Cruces Police