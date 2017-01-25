DACC Dental Health Clinic In Las Cruces

Las Cruces – A once-a-year clinic will give children in Las Cruces and surrounding communities’ access to free dental care.

Give Kids a Smile is a nationwide oral health event. The goal is to provide preventative dental services and oral health education to children in the community and raise awareness of access to oral health care issues that many families still face.

Services will be provided by the Doña Ana Community College (DACC) dental program students and professionals from the school and community, including dental program faculty, as well as the NMSU Pre-dental Society, local dentists and dental hygienists.

“We want to raise awareness about oral health care disparities and the importance of routine dental appointments,” said Cher Lefebvre, dental hygiene clinical coordinator. “Oral health care is necessary for overall health and the DACC dental health clinic is here to help.”

Free dental exams, radiographs, teeth cleanings, sealants, fluoride treatments, and oral health education will be provided in the dental clinic on the Central Campus adjacent to NMSU at 3400 South Espina, Building DAMA, room 80. The clinic will take place on Friday, February 3rd, from 8:30 am – 4:30 pm.

“Give Kids a Smile is a great annual event for children who participate, our students and volunteers from the community,” Lefebvre said. “Students are able to share their knowledge with the patients and the participating children and their families learn the value of oral health.”

According to the national Centers for Disease Control, tooth decay (cavities) is one of the most common chronic conditions of childhood in the U. S. Untreated tooth decay can cause pain and infections that may lead to problems with eating, speaking, playing and learning.

· 1 of 5 children aged 5 to 11 years have at least one untreated decayed tooth

· 1 of 7 adolescents aged 12 to 19 years have at least one untreated decayed tooth

· The percentage of children and adolescents aged 5 to 19 years with untreated tooth decay is twice as high for those from low-income families (25%) compared to high income households (11%)

If one knows a child or children who may benefit from dental services, please have their family make an appointment by calling 575-528-7019. The clinic is for children ages 2 – 18, by appointment only and must include the presence and consent of a parent or legal guardian.

DACC has two dental programs, dental assisting and dental hygiene.

This is the 15th year of the American Dental Association annual event. February is National Children’s Dental Health Care Month and the DACC Dental Program students and staff look forward to participating to highlight the month. More than 1,300 programs nationwide will participate in free clinics on that day.

The dental clinic has operated since 2008. The clinic provides services to the community through low cost dental care for those who do not have access to dental care or who do not have insurance to access dental care. As part of their academic and clinical education, dental hygiene students learn patient care techniques and develop clinical skills, charting skills, and management skills that align with real-world practice at the clinic. The clinic is supported in part by state funding for its operation.

Quick Facts

· The clinic serves 600 clients per year.

· Services include oral cancer screening, dental examinations, dental radiographs, oral health counseling, removal of tooth deposits and application of fluoride and sealants to prevent cavities.

· The Dental Hygiene Clinic has 12 dental chairs, 2 processors for radiographs, 6 radiograph units, 18 computers, one scanex radiograph scanner, one PSP eraser, 2 digital sensors and several PSPs, 2 autoclaves, 2 statums, 6 manikins for radiology.

External Collaboration

· The program is currently engaged in articulation agreements with Ben Archer clinics and St. Luke’s. These agreements provide students with real world experiences.

· The program is exploring the option of working closely with Delta Dental insurance.

· Besides professional staff the clinic employs 5 part time dentists, and 10-15 part time dental hygiene faculty members. These dentists and hygienist hold full time employment in private practice bringing clinical experiences with them that develop student skills and expertise.

· The program is in good standing and collaborates with National and Regional Board examining agencies (NBDHE, WREB, and CRDTS) as well as the New Mexico Board of Dental Health Care.

Students in the program

The DACC Dental Hygiene Program is a highly sought after, competitive program. It is one of 4 dental hygiene programs in NM and one of three associate degree programs in the state. DACC is the only community college offering an associate degree in dental hygiene in Southern New Mexico. Only 12 students are admitted to each cohort on a yearly basis. Admission to the program is granted only to the most qualified applicants.

