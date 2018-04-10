David L. Cheek To Run For NM House District 52

LAS CRUCES --- Vietnam veteran and retired business owner, David L. Cheek, is running as a Republican for NM State Representative in House District 52. Here is a statement from the Cheek campaign:

“I've never been a politician but in the past few years it has become clear that running for legislative office is the best way to bring in ideas that are proven to work and to fight for our common values in New Mexico.”

Cheek and his wife have lived in Las Cruces for ten years.

“We could have chosen to live any place in the country. However, my wife loved southern New Mexico and with my experience growing up so close to the Las Cruces area, it felt like home.”

Cheek was born and raised in El Paso, TX, and shortly after graduating high school in 1965, he served in Vietnam for 16 months. He and his wife worked together running a transportation brokerage, trucking company, and trailer rental company until 2015 when they retired.

“I understand the values and culture of southern New Mexico, its history and our potential. My platform is simple: help create jobs, encourage veteran-owned businesses and retired individuals to move to New Mexico, and hold public officials accountable when they overstep the bounds of their position.”

As a retired small business owner, Cheek knows what it takes to create jobs. He will use his experience to develop policies that will attract new businesses to New Mexico and help existing businesses thrive.

“By removing barriers to business opportunities and allowing people to work for a fair wage instead of forcing business owners to make difficult choices, we can provide jobs to those who need them the most, giving them a chance to take care of themselves and their families,” said Cheek.

Cheek cites New Mexico's essentially non-existent population growth as a sign of more trouble ahead for the state's budget, and he proposes that New Mexico do more to draw new residents to the state.

“Attracting new retirees and veteran-owned business ventures to New Mexico would bring a wealth of value to our economy and communities,” said Cheek. “We can entice these groups to move here by exempting veteran-owned businesses and retirees from state income tax and gross-receipts taxes. It’s one of many solutions available to improve New Mexico’s stagnating economy.”

Cheek also pledged to increase government accountability in Santa Fe.

“Corruption has gone on for too long in New Mexico. It not only affects the people directly, but indirectly, because bad policies get passed and the rest of us get stuck with those side effects. As a state representative, I will do my absolute all to initiate investigations into misconduct by public officials and employees. When public officials violate the rules, they also violate the trust of the people. Enforcing the rule of law and the laws of our state mean we keep state agencies and employees accountable.”

Cheek added, “I look forward to meeting the challenges this office will present. It is important for me to hear what the people of District 52 expect of their State Representative.”

Cheek can be contacted by email at cheek4nm@gmail.com or through his website: cheek4nm.com. He will face the winner of the June 5 Democrat primary in the general election on November 6.