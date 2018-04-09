Deming Rancher Couple Settles Lawsuit Against 3 State Officers

DEMING, N.M. (AP) — A ranch couple's defamation lawsuit against New Mexico State Police officers who were members of Gov. Susana Martinez's security team has been settled.

The Deming Headlight reports filing in Sixth Judicial District Court entered last week show that Scott and Colette Chandler settled their lawsuit against three New Mexico State Police officers.

But Scott Chandler says the settlement terms have been sealed for six months.

The Chandlers filed the suit against the three officers after a June 2014 dispute in Deming. The Chandlers claimed defamation and assault after they were ejected from an event where the Republican governor was to appear.

The couple's Tierra Blanca Ranch had been the focus of national media reports in 2013 following allegations of abuse and neglect at the ranch.

No charges were filed against Chandler or Tierra Blanca Ranch.