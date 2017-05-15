Deming Woman Sentenced For Meth Conviction

ALBUQUERQUE – Erika Jimenez, 31, of Deming, N.M., was sentenced in federal court in Las Cruces, N.M., to 33 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for her methamphetamine trafficking conviction.

Jimenez was arrested on July 17, 2016, on an indictment charging her with distribution of methamphetamine on July 22, 2015, and Nov. 9, 2015, in Luna County, N.M. The indictment included forfeiture provisions requiring Jimenez to forfeit $1,750 to the United States.

On Oct. 15, 2016, Jimenez pled guilty to one count of distribution of methamphetamine and admitted that on July 22, 2015, she distributed approximately 29 grams of methamphetamine to an individual working with law enforcement.

This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Mark A. Saltman and Dustin C. Segovia of the U.S. Attorney’s Las Cruces Branch Office.

Information from Department of Justice