Democratic Party of Sierra County to Host Gubernatorial Candidate Forum

Truth or Consequences, N.M. - The Democratic Party of Sierra County will host the first gubernatorial candidate forum in the second congressional district on Thursday, February 8, 2018 in Truth or Consequences.

All four Democratic candidates for Governor--Jeff Apodaca, Joseph Cervantes, Peter DeBenedittis, and Michelle Lujan Grisham--will be available to talk about their visions for the state, address specific issues important to New Mexico communities and take questions from the audience. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Sid Bryan, Chair of the Democratic Party of Sierra County, noted the significance of hosting the forum in the second congressional district, "Southern New Mexico will be an incredibly important region in 2018, our open congressional seat and energized Democrats will be at the forefront of making sure Democratic candidates have an opportunity to grow our economy, improve our schools, and lead with New Mexico values."

WHAT: Democratic Gubernatorial Candidates Forum

WHO: Jeff Apodaca, Joseph Cervantes, Peter DeBenedittis, and Michelle Lujan Grisham

WHERE: Truth or Consequences City Commission Chambers, 405 W. Third Street, Truth or Consequences, N.M.

WHEN: Thursday, February 8, 2018 at 7 p.m.

The forum will be moderated by Fred Martino, director of content at KRWG Public TV and Radio in Las Cruces.