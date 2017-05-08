Democrats Hold Las Cruces News Conference To Push For New Mexico Budget Agreement

Democrats held a news conference in Las Cruces Monday.

They’re hoping public pressure will lead to a New Mexico budget agreement.

A sign on the speaker podium read, “Override the veto…restore higher education funding.” It was a reference to a decision by Governor Susana Martinez to veto the entire higher education budget.

House Democrats and other officials are asking state residents to contact the Governor and House Republicans to urge them to accept the budget passed by the legislature.

On hand at the event…Karina Martin, a New Mexico State University business student. She says the uncertainty caused by the veto is damaging. And NMSU has already cut hundreds of positions.

Martin says revenue increases are needed in the state budget to keep tuition increases to a minimum.

But so far, there’s been no indication of a budget agreement. The state Supreme Court reviews some of the vetoes next week. And Governor Martinez has called a special session for May 24.