Democrats: Pearce Puts Trump & Political Ideology Ahead of New Mexicans' Health

Commentary: Congressman Steve Pearce just voted to take health care away from more than 250,000 New Mexicans including more than 60,000 of his own constituents. The bill, also known as Trumpcare, was passed by 217 Republican votes.

“Congressman Pearce put his loyalty to Donald Trump and his political ideology before his constituents’ health care,” said Richard Ellenberg, Chair of the Democratic Party of New Mexico. “The bill Congressman Pearce voted for will take health care away from New Mexicans raise premiums on our seniors, and threaten coverage for those with pre-existing conditions.”

Congressman Steve Pearce’s district had the largest drop in uninsured residents in the state since the Affordable Care Act was enacted.

The first time Republicans in Congress tried to push this bill through, the bill had a dismal 17 percent approval from the public, it was opposed by non-partisan groups like the American Medical Association and AARP, and Republicans couldn’t get enough votes from their own caucus to pass it.

In order to appease the most right-wing members of their caucus, which includes Congressman Steve Pearce, Republicans edited the bill to allow states to opt out of protecting Americans who have pre-existing conditions like diabetes and asthma among others.

The bill is still opposed by health groups, and 70 percent of Americans oppose the GOP’s newest scheme to allow states to opt out of protecting Americans with pre-existing conditions.

If Trumpcare becomes law: