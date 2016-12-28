Department of Health announces top baby names in New Mexico in 2016

(Santa Fe) – The New Mexico Department of Health released today the list of top ten baby names in New Mexico in 2016 as compiled by the Department of Health’s Bureau of Vital Records and Health Statistics:

Amelia and Sebastian make their top 10 debut on this year’s list. Since the Department of Health began releasing this list in 2014:

· Mia and Sophia have been the top two names for newborn girls in New Mexico

· Noah has been first or second among the top names for newborn boys.

· Michael has increasingly risen in popularity from 10th place in 2014, fourth in 2015 to third this year.

Top 10 Baby Names in New Mexico in 2016*

Females

Males

1

Mia

Elijah

2

Sophia

Noah

3

Olivia

Michael

4

Emma

Liam

5

Isabella

Josiah

6

Ava

Sebastian

7

Emily

Ethan

8

Sofia

Jacob

9

Abigail

Aiden

10

Amelia

Lucas

* Provisional data