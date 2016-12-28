Department of Health announces top baby names in New Mexico in 2016

(Santa Fe) – The New Mexico Department of Health released today the list of top ten baby names in New Mexico in 2016 as compiled by the Department of Health’s Bureau of Vital Records and Health Statistics:
Amelia and Sebastian make their top 10 debut on this year’s list. Since the Department of Health began releasing this list in 2014:
· Mia and Sophia have been the top two names for newborn girls in New Mexico
· Noah has been first or second among the top names for newborn boys.
· Michael has increasingly risen in popularity from 10th place in 2014, fourth in 2015 to third this year.
Top 10 Baby Names in New Mexico in 2016*
Females
Males
1
Mia
Elijah
2
Sophia
Noah
3
Olivia
Michael
4
Emma
Liam
5
Isabella
Josiah
6
Ava
Sebastian
7
Emily
Ethan
8
Sofia
Jacob
9
Abigail
Aiden
10
Amelia
Lucas
* Provisional data