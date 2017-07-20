Department of Health Plans Las Cruces Immunization Clinic at Cineport 10 Movie Theatre

SANTA FE, NM –The New Mexico Department of Health, in partnership with Allen Theatres and the Mesilla Valley Mall, will be hosting its annual back-to-school immunization walk-in clinic for children (0-18 years of age) from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10;Monday, Aug. 14; and Tuesday, Aug. 15 at the Mesilla Valley Mall, 700 S. Telshor Blvd. in Las Cruces.

The immunization clinic is open to the public and immunizations will be administered at no cost. Parents should bring a copy of their child’s shot record and their insurance card, including Medicaid, with them.

The special clinic is part of the Got Shots? immunization campaign. The New Mexico Department of Health, the New Mexico Immunization Coalition, the New Mexico Primary Care Association, and healthcare providers from across the state are partnering again to host immunization clinics around the state from July 29 through August 12 for children 18 years old and younger.

Parents should be aware that their children need to be up-to-date on their immunizations to enroll in school each year. Got Shots?provides a great opportunity to get your child up to date!

For questions about the back-to-school immunization clinic or to schedule an appointment at the Las Cruces Public Health Office, please contact (575) 528-5006 or a listing of other clinic locations participating in the Got Shots? campaign visit www.immunizenm.org.