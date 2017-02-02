Deputies Bust Burglars Inside Las Cruces-Area Home

Three people were arrested Wednesday after Doña Ana County Sheriff’s deputies walked in on a burglary in progress near Mayfield High School.

A concerned neighbor called 911 just after 11 a.m. to report seeing suspicious activity in the 2500 block of San Andres Drive. Sheriff’s deputies who were dispatched to the incident arrived at the home at the same time the homeowner did. As deputies made entrance through the front door, two males who were seen standing in the living room immediately ran toward the back of the home, crashing into a glass door before jumping a fence and leading deputies on a short foot pursuit.

As a safety precaution, Mayfield High School was put on lockdown for approximately five minutes.

Deputies who had secured a perimeter around the home were able to apprehend the two men, later identified as Jorge Barraza Reyes, 21, and Esteban Acosta, Jr., 26.

Another subject, identified as 34-year-old Carmen Hernandez, was detained by deputies a short distance from the home on San Andres. According to Hernandez, she gave a ride to Reyes and Acosta and was reportedly waiting for them to return.

All three were arrested.

Reyes is charged with residential burglary, a third-degree felony, conspiracy to commit residential burglary, also a third-degree felony, and one misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest. He is currently being held without bond at the Doña Ana County Detention Center.

Acosta is charged with residential burglary, conspiracy to commit residential burglary, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and criminal damage to property. He’s being held at the Doña Ana County Detention Center on a $5,000 cash bond. At the time of his arrest, Acosta also had an outstanding warrant for $300 cash.

Hernandez faces charges of conspiracy to commit residential burglary and driving on a suspended or revoked license. She is also being held without bond.

Some of the property that was allegedly taken from the home was returned to the homeowner.

Information from Dona Ana County