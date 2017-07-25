Dinner & Screening of "The Heart Outright" In Silver City

“The Heart Outright,” an independent film by Mark Medoff will premier in Silver City on Sunday, August 6th. The screening will follow an al fresco Italian dinner attended by the award-winning playwright Medoff and Director Ross Marks. Dinner will be served next to WNMU’s Light Hall theatre on the patio. The inaugural Silver City Purple Sage Award will be presented to Mr. Medoff for his outstanding contribution to the performing arts in New Mexico.

The “Heart Outright” is a sequel to the play and film “When You Coming Back, Red Ryder.” After service in Vietnam, Stephen Ryder swore he would never return to New Mexico. Upon his mother’s death, he returns to face his past.

The film will be introduced by Medoff and Marks at 7pm. A VIP reception will be held at 9pm at Datura Day Spa (old Twisted Vine) deck. The al fresco dinner (5:30 to 6:30pm) includes antipasti, lemon chicken parmesan, roasted asparagus, pasta primavera and lemon cake. The cash bar will serve selected beers and wines. The dinner guests need to purchase tickets or make reservations by August 1. The cost for the dinner and a movie is $25 (movie only $10). The VIP reception has limited seating and reservations for this fundraiser are $50 with dinner and a movie included. Proceeds will help the Silver Screen Society present future events.

The name of the Purple Sage award comes from a composite of Western influences: Zane Gray’s “Riders of the Purple Sage.” Ryder is a character in one of Mark Medoff’s plays. There is no plant named purple sage, but a sage-looking shrub called False Indigo or Broom Dalea grows along the Rio Grande, the definitive river of the American west in the “heart” of New Mexico. The purple flowers bloom in late summer only after the life-providing monsoon rains.

Tickets are available at these Silver City locations: Gila Hike & Bike, Manzanita Ridge and the Office of Cultural Affairs at WNMU’s Hunter Hall. The Rotary Club of Silver City and WNMU helped make this event possible.

For further information, contact Mark Richard by phone 575-537-5988 or by email: markrichardandassoc@gmail.com