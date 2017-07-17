Director Leaving Las Cruces Area Animal Services Center

Dr. Beth Vesco-Mock has resigned as executive director of the Animal Services Center of the Mesilla Valley. Her last day will be Thursday, Aug. 10.

Vesco-Mock was the first executive director hired to run the facility after Doña Ana County and the City of Las Cruces took over operations from the Doña Ana County Humane Society in 2008.

Under her tenure, the facility’s overall live-release rate has improved from 20 percent to about 80 percent. Aggressive on- and off-site adoption initiatives were implemented, along with a program by which healthy animals are routinely shipped to other shelters nationwide that have a higher demand for adoption than they do shelter populations.

“Dr. Beth has served this community exceedingly well for the last nine years, and we collectively owe her a deep debt of gratitude for her innovation and energy in helping us deal with what remains a crushing intake each week at the shelter,” said board chairman Jess Williams.

Williams said a search for Vesco-Mock’s replacement will begin immediately through the Human Resources Department of the City of Las Cruces, which acts as the shelter’s fiscal agent and provides other support services.

Information from Dona Ana County