Diverse dance styles to be featured during ‘Rhythm Nights’ at NMSU

Two successful New Mexico State University dance companies will showcase their talented students during the “Rhythm Nights” dance concert April 20-21.

Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 20, and at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 21, at Rentfrow Hall, 3161 Williams Avenue on the NMSU campus. Pre-sale tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for students and senior citizens, and $5 for children 12 and younger. Tickets will also be available at the door for $20 for adults, $15 for students and senior citizens, and $5 for children 12 and younger.

“Rhythm Nights” will feature the NMSU DanceSport Company teams and the Sol y Arena Spanish dance company. DanceSport will feature seven numbers performed by two groups: the A Team, which consists of the company’s more experienced dancers, and the B Team, which consists of students with experience ranging from a few years to just a couple of months, said DanceSport director Ray Backlund.

“Both teams have put in a great deal of work to prepare an outstanding show for you,” Backlund said. “They will begin with their competition show number, ‘Impossible Dream’ by Luther Van Dross performed by the A Team. This will be followed by a cha-cha from the B Team called ‘Mucho Mambo,’ followed by a cha-cha solo by Manny Carmona and Julia Sprowles blended into a mixed team salsa formation, an American-style tango from the A Team, an American style waltz from the B Team, a three-couple international rumba routine and finally a Latin medley to end the show sure to leave you wanting more, both performed by the A Team.”

Interspersed with the DanceSport numbers will be six intense performances by Sol y Arena featuring flamenco and classical Spanish dance styles and the use of castanets, fans and scarves.

“It will be fun sharing the stage with the DanceSport group whose collection of numbers is extremely spirited and a great fit for our styles,” said Paco Antonio, director of Sol y Arena.

Most of the Sol y Arena dancers are dance majors and minors as well as apprentices from Alma d’Arte’s Charter Arts High School, taught by Lucilene de Geus, the school’s resident dance artist and adjunct dance faculty and co-director of Sol y Arena at NMSU.

Dance students from Alma de’Arte will be joining Sol y Arena for the flamenco piece, “Palomas Oscuras.”

For more information, call the Department of Kinesiology and Dance at 575-646-4067.

Information from NMSU