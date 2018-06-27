DNC Chair on the Retirement of Justice Anthony Kennedy: Elections Have Consequences

Commentary: DNC Chair Tom Perez released the following statement after Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement:

“If there was ever any question whether the November elections would be the most important of our lifetime, Justice Kennedy’s retirement should remove all doubt. Democrats and Republicans should reject any nominee who won't uphold our constitution and our basic human rights, and who would vote to overturn Roe v. Wade. We must make our voices heard at the ballot box for the millions of American families who are counting on us.

"So if you believe immigrant families belong together, vote for Democrats in November.

"If you believe in a woman’s right to choose and a worker’s right to bargain, vote for Democrats in November.

"If you believe health care is a right for all, vote for Democrats in November.

"If you believe a Muslim ban is fundamentally un-American, vote for Democrats in November.

"If you believe in full equality for LGBTQ people in all areas of our society, vote for Democrats in November.

"If you believe Dreamers should be able to stay and contribute to the only country they call home, vote for Democrats in November.

"If you believe climate change is an urgent threat to our economy, our environment, and our children’s future, vote for Democrats in November.

"If you believe our leaders should put people before corporations, vote for Democrats in November.

"If you believe we should make ​it easier for people to vote, not harder, vote for Democrats in November.

"Elections have consequences. The last Supreme Court vacancy was brazenly stolen by shameless Republican leaders with no respect for American democracy. We cannot let that happen again. In November, you won't just be deciding the next Congress, you will be deciding the direction America goes in for the next half-century. If the last year and a half has made you angry, organize for Democrats, vote for Democrats, and elect Democrats up and down the ballot – from the school board to the Senate.”