Doña Ana County Sheriff To Hold Town Hall

A southern New Mexico sheriff facing criticism from some immigrant rights activists has scheduled a town hall meeting.

Dona Ana County Sheriff Enrique "Kiki" Vigil will host a public gathering Tuesday in the village of Dona Ana.

Officials say the meeting at the Dona Ana Community Resource Center will be a chance for residents to share concerns regarding public safety.

Earlier this month, immigrant rights activists in Las Cruces called on Vigil to meet with them to discuss department policies on enforcing federal immigration laws.

Dona Ana County Sheriff spokeswoman Kelly Jameson says the office doesn't have a policy on enforcing federal immigration law because its deputies aren't federal agents.

