VOTE TUESDAY, MAY 2 in the Doña Ana Soil & Water Conservation District election.

POLLING LOCATIONS FOR THE MAY 2 ELECTION:

Anthony Municipal Complex, 820 Highway 478

Chaparral: Betty McKnight Community Center, 190 S. County Line

Las Cruces: Dona Ana County Government Center, 845 N. Motel Blvd.

Las Cruces: Good Samaritan Village Social Center, 3011 Buena Vida Circle

Las Cruces: Sage Cafe Community Center, 6121 Reynolds Drive

Mesquite: Vado/Del Cerro Community Center, 180 La Fe Ave.

OPEN 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Note: Only Zones 3 and Zone 4 board-members are up for election this year:

ZONE 3 is the area south of Highway 70- between Highway 478 (west) and the county line (east)

ZONE 4 is the City of Las Cruces.

Responsibilities of the commission as directed by New Mexico law:

New Mexico Statute 73-20-26, "Legislative determination; purpose of act.", provides:

A. Considered and resolved by legislative determination, it is declared that:

(1) the land, waters and other natural resources are the basic physical assets of New Mexico, and their preservation and development are necessary to protect and promote the health and general welfare of the people of the state;

(2) the improper use of land and related natural resources, soil erosion and water loss result in economic waste in New Mexico through the deterioration of the state's natural resources; and

(3) appropriate corrective and conservation practices and programs must be encouraged and executed in New Mexico to conserve and develop beneficially the soil, water and other natural resources of the state.

B. It is declared to be the policy of the legislature and the purpose of the Soil and Water Conservation District Act [73-20-25 through 73-20-48 NMSA 1978] to:

(1) control and prevent soil erosion;

(2) prevent floodwater and sediment damage;

(3) further the conservation, development, beneficial application and proper disposal of water;

(4) promote the use of impounded water for recreation, propagation of fish and wildlife, irrigation and for urban and industrial needs; and

(5) by the application of these measures, conserve and develop the natural resources of the state, provide for flood control, preserve wildlife, protect the tax base and promote the health, safety and general welfare of the people of New Mexico.