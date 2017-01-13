Do Not Repeal The Affordable Care Act

Commentary: Dear Elected Representatives,As a healthcare economist of 30+ years, the repeal of the ACA and its support for indigent care (WHICH WAS REMOVED WHEN SUBSIDIES WERE IMPLEMENTED) means academic, trauma centers and ERs will again become the uninsured providers of last resort. We lost over 500 trauma centers in 30 years before the ACA took place. Since 2010, 200 new trauma centers have been implemented. Uninsured patients comprise about 5% of care instead of the up to 50% seen especially in my former employers, UMC El Paso and UCI. Before the ACA, trauma was a dog of a program, poorly reimbursed, cost shifting huge amounts to private insurers and mostly doing without: staff, surgeons, specialists, equipment. Today we are going to see a withdrawal of support for trauma at a time of mass shootings, terrorism and natural disasters: all whose victims land in the halls of trauma centers. These centers are going to repeat our experiences of the 1980-2010 era; close, downgrade to lower level or go constantly on divert with one or two patients. Frustrating? Yes because it's your kids, parents, neighbor's and community that lose by dying or living with preventable disabilities that cost this nation billions. ACA, flawed by GOP tactics and compromises. Replacement with vouchers and tax credits an empty and worthless gesture. How does a person who has little or no income tax pay their insurance premium due monthly with a tax credit. This is the usual GOP bait and switch. Take away real social safety net and replace with a trinket that benefits only the well off. Example: FUND HSA WHICH ARE ONLY AVAILABLE TO THE EMPLOYED leaving seniors with bills that either bankrupt them or let them choose between eating or getting medical care. Stand up to these callous and ignorant individuals and protect the health and safety of our nation's most vulnerable citizens. Do not REPEAL the ACA.