Domenici Student Scholars Research Papers collection established in NMSU Library

A new program at New Mexico State University allows university students from across the region an opportunity to have their research papers housed in the NMSU library. The newly established Domenici Student Scholars Research Papers collection will preserve public policy student research papers in the NMSU Library Archives and Special Collections in Branson Library.

NMSU Chancellor and Director of the Pete V. Domenici Institute Garrey Carruthers and NMSU Library Dean Elizabeth Titus created a pathway for the refereed publications, which is open to students in the Domenici Student Scholars program.

“A long-term goal for the Domenici Institute was to reach beyond the conference,” Carruthers said. “We finally struck upon an idea that the path the students began as panelists in the spring and worked on throughout summer didn’t have to end in mid-September. They could continue as a scholar throughout fall.”

Student panelists have the opportunity to become Domenic Student Scholars by extending their summer research into an academic course in the fall. The scholars program, in its third year, is available to panelists from all eligible institutions for the first time.

“An important part of any research library’s collections is its unique archival material that provides primary source documentation for study and use,” said Dennis Daily, department head of archives at the NMSU Library. “Establishing the Domenici Student Scholars Research Papers collection serves the dual purpose of educating students on the value of archives in the research process, as well as providing valuable information resources for use by future researchers.

“The NMSU Library Archives houses nearly 2,000 linear feet of the congressional papers of Senator Domenici,” Daily said. “The materials document the senator’s long career representing New Mexico in the United States Congress, and the valuable contributions he made to the state and the nation.”

Research papers from five students from the 2016 and 2017 Domenici Student Scholars are eligible for acceptance into the collection, which will be determined by an independent editorial review board. The Domenici Student Panelists for the 2018 conference will be notified by April 11.

Since 2008, NMSU has hosted the Domenici Public Policy Conference, which is named for the late senator. The annual event attracts more than 1,000 attendees and highlights current policy topics with national and local significance. Previous speakers have included current and former U.S. cabinet secretaries, career diplomats, members of the U.S. Congress, governors, political strategists, military commanders and business leaders.

Topics for the 2018 conference will be national defense, immigration and the changing political landscape in the state and nation. Speakers for this year’s conference will be announced at a later date.

For more information about the Domenici Institute or Domenici Public Policy Conference visit http://domenici.nmsu.edu.

Information from NMSU