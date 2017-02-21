Dona Ana County Man Accused Of Injuring His 2-Month-Old Son

Police in Las Cruces say they've arrested a Dona Ana County man suspected of injuring his 2-month-old son.

They say the baby remains hospitalized with three fractured ribs and multiple subdural hemorrhages.

Police say 18-year-old Christopher Jacquez is being held on suspicion of two counts of child abuse resulting in great bodily harm.

Both counts are first-degree felonies.

Police say Jacquez is accused of violently shaken his infant son on at least two separate occasions.

Jacquez was arrested last Friday and booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center, where he's currently being held on a $50,000 cash-only bond.

It's unclear if he has a lawyer yet.

