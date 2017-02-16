Driver Sentenced In Shooting That Killed Albuquerque Teen

A suspect who pleaded guilty in a drive-by shooting that killed an Albuquerque teenager in 2015 has been sentenced to a year in custody.

The Albuquerque Journal reports 17-year-old Nicholas Gonzales was sentenced Thursday.

Prosecutors say a plea agreement with the 2nd Judicial District Attorney's Office specified that Gonzales would be sentenced as a juvenile to one year in the custody of the Children, Youth and Families Department.

Last July, Gonzales pleaded guilty to shooting at an occupied dwelling resulting in great bodily harm and conspiracy.

Albuquerque police say Gonzales was driving the car from which the shots were fired.

A New Mexico district attorney dropped charges against two other suspects in the June 2015 shooting of 17-year-old Jaydon Chavez-Silver, who was killed while at an Albuquerque house party.

