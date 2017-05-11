Driver Suspected in Fatal Las Cruces Hit-and-Run Identified, Charged

A grand jury has indicted 21-year-old Jose Luis Rodriguez-Antuna for his involvement in the March 30 hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a pedestrian who was crossing Barker Road in Las Cruces.

Rodriguez-Antuna, of the 200 block of Branding Iron Court near where the crash occurred, is charged with a third-degree felony count of leaving the scene of an accident that caused death and a fourth-degree felony count of tampering with evidence. He’s also charged with operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration, a misdemeanor.

The March 30 crash claimed the life of 52-year-old Michael A. Chadwick who was legally blind.

Investigators believe Chadwick was trying to cross Barker Road at about 6 a.m. on March 30 when he was struck by a blue vehicle. The drive fled the scene without calling for help or rendering aid to the victim.

Las Cruces Police investigators learned that Rodriguez-Antuna had a blue Ford Mustang, lived near where the crash occurred and regularly drove on Barker Road to his place of employment at approximately 6 a.m. Investigators also learned that Rodriguez-Antuna’s Mustang was suspiciously not seen at his residence in the days following the fatal crash.

Investigators spoke with Rodriguez-Antuna on April 6 and learned that he left his residence shortly before 6 a.m. on March 30 and drove south on Barker Road toward Valley Drive. Rodriguez-Antuna claimed that he was temporarily blinded by the headlights of an approaching vehicle when he struck Chadwick.

Rodriguez-Antuna indicated to investigators that he fled the scene and, later that day, asked a friend for help repairing damage to his vehicle. Investigators learned that Rodriguez-Antuna drove the Mustang to El Paso and the friend then took it across the border into Juarez, Mexico.

Investigators presented evidence to the grand jury on Thursday, May 11. The grand jury determined that there was enough probable cause to hand down the indictment. Rodriguez-Antuna will receive a criminal summons to appear in court. If he fails to appear in court, a warrant will be issued for his arrest.

Information from Las Cruces Police