Dry River Jazz: A Return to Burnsland

On January 11, 2017, we lost an irreplaceable member of the family: Bob Burns. Join Trevor Hodgkins as he pays tribute to Bob by opening the doors once more to the greatest little jazz club in the world...Burnsland.

We'll hear from many of Bob's favorites during the show including The Four Freshmen, John Coltrane, Helen Sachs, and, of course, Stan Kenton. But it all pales in comparison to simply hearing the great Bob Burns again.

We miss you, Bob. Thanks for fighting your resistance to digital media at least once to leave us with an evergreen Burnsland to enjoy for all time.

Now, let's cue up "Keester Parade" and get to the music!

A Return to Bursnland Hour 1

A Return to Burnsland Hour 2