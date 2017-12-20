Eastern New Mexico Mosque Vandalized

CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) — Officials say a mosque in New Mexico has been vandalized.

The Eastern New Mexico News reports vandals recently spray-painted "Happy Birthday Jesus Christ" on the Golden Mosque in Clovis. Photos show that the vandals also spray-painted "From a real Christain" — apparently misspelling the word "Christian."

Photos also show the vandals sprayed "Trump" near the door at the front of the building.

Clovis cardiologist Mahamadu Fuseini, who oversees the mosque, said nothing inside appeared to be damaged or stolen.

Fuseini says the mosque regularly hosts up to 20 Muslim families who worship there during Ramadan and also weekly for short prayer services on Fridays.

Police indicated the incident could be considered a hate crime but declined to say so definitively pending further investigation.

No arrests have been made.