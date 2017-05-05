Egolf: Martinez Must Provide Budget Proposal Details

Speaker Brian Egolf’s Statement on Governor Martinez’s Proclamation for a Special Session on May 24:

“While I am pleased to know the date that the Governor wishes to begin the Special Session. I remain very disappointed that the governor has not put forward any details of her proposal. Until she shows the details to the people of the state and the Legislature, it isn’t possible to know whether there can be an agreement. The governor knows, because House and Senate leadership have been clear from the beginning, that cuts to education, health care, behavioral health and important economic development initiatives will not be accepted during a special session. We should all keep in mind, that the agenda and need for a Special Session will not be fully known until the Supreme Court makes a decision after the May 15 hearing."