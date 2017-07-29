El Paso boy, 4, mauled to death in backyard by pack of dogs

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A 4-year-old boy has been mauled to death by the family's four dogs while playing in his family's backyard.

El Paso police were sent about 8 p.m. Thursday to the boy's home in the Lower Valley section on the southern end of the city. There, they found his body.

A police statement says the boy's mother had left the child in an enclosed trampoline in the yard where the dogs were. The dogs have been turned over to the city's animal control department. The mother was placed in protective custody and turned over to medical professionals.

No charges have been filed.