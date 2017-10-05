El Paso Chopin Festival continues with concerts by Mei-Ting Sun and festival founder Lucy Scarbrough

From her earliest childhood in Santa Rosa, NM, Dr. Lucy Scarbrough played piano, along with her nine siblings. In her teens, she discovered the music of Frederic Chopin. “Chopin is the composer who inspired me to be a musician,” she told Intermezzo host Leora Zeitlin. “His music fits my hands naturally.”

A pianist, a teacher, a composer, and the conductor for 30 years of the El Paso Civic Orchestra, Scarbrough organized the El Paso Chopin Festival 23 years ago, and still performs one of the three concerts each fall. She also invites two other pianists to perform at each festival, often those she has heard in the National Chopin Piano Competition, which she has helped adjudicate for all three competitions held since 2005. Scarbrough says she doesn’t always want to practice, but “the minute I start playing, it enlivens me, and enriches my soul and my body.”

Mei-Ting Sun will perform on Saturday, Oct. 7 and Lucy Scarbrough will perform on Oct. 21, both concerts at 7 p.m., at the Chamizal National Memorial Theater.

A conversation with pianist and El Paso Chopin Festival founder, Lucy Scarbrough

