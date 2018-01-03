El Paso Electric Issues Statement Regarding Unauthorized Access To TIO Mobile Payment System

El Paso Electric Company takes the security of our customers’ information very seriously. As we previously published on our website,epelectric.com, TIO Networks USA, Inc. notified us that it discovered unauthorized access to locations on the TIO network that stored personal information of some customers of TIO clients, including some El Paso Electric customers that use our mobile payment application, MobilePay.

On December 23, 2017, TIO began mailing notices to customers they identified as potentially affected in the incident, including some El Paso Electric customers. The personal information stored in the affected locations on TIO’s network included customer name, address, utility account number, bank account number, and bank routing number.

The incident did not involve El Paso Electric’s systems or other payment solutions in any way. For additional information relating to the TIO Network incident, customers can visit the TIO website, www.tio.com, or call the TIO at 1-855-272-6796. We value our customers, and we regret any inconvenience or concern this incident may cause.

Only some El Paso Electric customers that used MobilePay were involved in the TIO incident. On December 23, 2017, TIO sent letters to approximately 16,300 El Paso Electric customers that TIO identified as potentially affected in the incident. If a customers’ information was involved, they should receive a letter from TIO, if they have not already. Since this is a nationwide issue, TIO is asking that customers visit the TIO website, www.tio.com, or call TIO at 1-855-272-6796.

For clarification:

The outage reporting app, MyEPE, is not the MobilePay app. The MobilePay app was disabled by TIO and Paypal on November 10, 2017.

PayPay Holdings, Inc. announcement regarding TIO Networks:

https://finance.yahoo.com/news/tio-networks-suspends-operations-protect-222300262.html

