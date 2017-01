On Tuesday night, El Paso Electric suffered its second major power outage in a week. Service was disrupted for about ten minutes just after 8:30 p.m. for customers throughout Las Cruces. Some customers were without power until about 11 p.m., according to the El Paso Electric Facebook page.

About 14,000 customers lost power late Monday afternoon, an outage lasting for about an hour. The EPE Facebook page says both outages are under investigation.