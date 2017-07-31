El Paso Electric Warns Of "Advanced Scam"

El Paso Electric (EPE) warns customers of a scam currently involving individuals falsely representing themselves as EPE customer service representatives. Customers are being told they have a past due amount and are being asked to call a phone number not associated with EPE to make a payment immediately or their service will be shut off. This is an advanced scam in which the scammers have duplicated EPE’s customer service call center messaging and menu options. When a customer chooses the prompt for payment, they are transferred to a scammer who takes down the customers’ payment and personal information.

Customers should be mindful not to provide personal information to any unknown party over the phone and should be aware that EPE will never ask for payment over the phone. If there is any question about the authenticity of anyone claiming to represent our EPE, customers should contact EPE directly and report the issue immediately.

The only numbers associated with EPE are the following:

(915) 543-5970

(575) 526-5555

Toll-free at (800) 351-1621

EPE recommends the following tips to protect customers from potential scams:

Be suspicious of callers asking for payment especially if they ask to be paid with a prepaid debit card. EPE has various payment methods through authorized payment options.

If there is a question regarding the authenticity of the caller claiming to represent EPE, report the issue at (915) 543-5970, (575) 526-5555 or call toll free at (800) 351-1621.

Do not offer confidential information unless the customer initiated the contact with EPE customer service at one of the above numbers.

For a complete list of EPE authorized payment options or for financial assistance, please visit www.epelectric.com.