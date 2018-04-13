El Paso Electric Wins National Energy Star Award

El Paso Electric (EPE) has received the 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for its efforts in kilowatt-hours (kWh) savings and increased education about energy efficiency. EPE’s accomplishments will be recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy at a ceremony in Washington, D.C. on April 20, 2018. Here is a statement provided by EPE:

“The 2018 ENERGY STAR Partners of the Year have demonstrated real leadership, showing how American families and businesses can save energy, save money, and reduce air emissions,” said Bill Wehrum, EPA Assistant Administrator for Air and Radiation.

Key accomplishments for this award included saving customers 381,935 kWh during 2017 in the New Mexico ENERGY STAR New Homes Program and more than 1,590 million kWh since 2010, as well as increasing the average kWh savings per participating home by 21% since 2016. Additionally, EPE provided incentives for 65 ENERGY STAR certified homes, and out of all the new homes built in the New Mexico service territory last year, 28% participated in the EPE’s New Homes Program.

“We’re very proud of this recognition because it means that our community places a lot of importance on energy efficiency, and we want to continue supporting the measures that help our residents and businesses save energy,” said Susanne Stone, El Paso Electric’s Director of Energy Efficiency and Commercial Services.

In 2016 alone, ENERGY STAR certified products, homes, buildings, and plants helped Americans save over $30 billion in energy costs and approximately 400 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity and while achieving broad emissions reductions.

To learn more about El Paso Electric’s Energy Efficiency programs and incentives for Texas and New Mexico customers, visit www.epelectric.com or https://bit.ly/2HkkO2S.

For a complete list of 2018 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR’s awards program, visit www.energystar.gov/awardwinners.

About El Paso Electric

El Paso Electric is a regional electric utility providing generation, transmission and distribution service to approximately 418,900 retail and wholesale customers in a 10,000 square mile area of the Rio Grande valley in west Texas and southern New Mexico. El Paso Electric's common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol EE.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the simple choice for energy efficiency. For over 25 years, EPA’s ENERGY STAR program has been America’s resource for saving energy and protecting the environment. Join the millions already making a difference at energystar.gov. More background information about ENERGY STAR can be found at energystar.gov/about and energystar.gov/numbers.

Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Together, since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners have helped save American families and businesses over $450 billion and over 3.5 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity while also achieving broad emissions reductions—all through voluntary action.