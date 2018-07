With President Trump’s zero tolerance policy on the border, El Paso has been a focal point with family separations. Edmundo Resendez spoke to Deputy Counsel General of Mexico, Ricardo Hernandez Lecanda in El Paso about the issue of family separations and how it is impacting Mexico.

El Paso Mexican Consulate General On Child Separations

