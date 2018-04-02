El Paso Passport Day Planned For April 14

The El Paso Passport Agency will open its doors on Saturday, April, 14, 2018, from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. for a special Passport Day. On Passport Day, no appointments are needed to apply for a passport, and customers can request routine or expedited service. To reduce waiting times on April 14, customers are encouraged to complete applications online at travel.state.gov and bring their completed, unsigned forms to the agency.

U.S. citizens must present a valid passport book when entering the United States by air. U.S. citizens entering the United States from Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean and Bermuda at land borders and sea ports of entry must present a passport book, passport card, or other travel documents approved by the U.S. government.

More information on how to apply for a U.S. passport, including necessary documents and fees, is available at travel.state.gov. U.S. citizens may also obtain passport information by phone, in English and Spanish, by calling the National Passport Information Center toll-free at1-877-487-2778.

Event: Passport Day

Date: Saturday, April 14, 2017

Time: 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Where: El Paso Passport Agency

303 N. Oregon Street

El Paso, TX 79901