El Pinto To Invest $7M In Salsa Manufacturing Operation

El Pinto Foods plans to expand its salsa business with a $7 million investment.

State officials announced the effort Tuesday, saying the expansion will result in more than 6,200 square feet of manufacturing space and about two dozen jobs. The state will contribute $250,000 in local economic development funds for the project.

The company currently produces 25,000 salsa and chile jars per shift and has the capacity to make up to 4 million jars a year.

Company officials say El Pinto is expanding to meet growing demand for individual-sized cups for private label customers.

Co-owner Jim Thomas says El Pinto was started by his parents in 1962 with 10 tables. Now, the restaurant seats 1,000 and the salsa manufacturing plant is located on the same property on Albuquerque's northern edge.

