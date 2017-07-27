Emily's List propels Congresswoman's bid for governor

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The president of Emily's List says the advocacy group for Democratic female candidates who support abortion rights is determined to help Congresswoman Michelle Lujan Grisham win the race for governor of New Mexico in 2018.

Emily's List President Stephanie Schriock said Wednesday during a visit to New Mexico that her organization already is helping to raise money for Lujan Grisham's campaign and providing strategic support.

Emily's List contributed $66,000 to New Mexico state legislative candidates and $100,000 to the Democratic caucus in 2016 elections as Democrats took back majority control of the Statehouse.

Schriock says the organization is backing Lujan Grisham in the Democratic primary as it seeks to increase the number of Democratic female governors beyond two, and ensure Democratic influence over the upcoming legislative redistricting process.