Empowering Latinos Through Education - LULAC 88th New Mexico State Convention

An interview with Dr. Juan B. Garcia, NM LULAC District II Director and Administrator at NMSU-Alamogordo.

Las Cruces, NM - On this edition of PUENTES, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra meets with New Mexico LULAC District II Director, Dr. Juan B. Garcia from New Mexico State University-Alamogordo with information about the 88th Annual State LULAC Convention.

The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) is the largest and oldest Hispanic civil rights organization in the United States. It was founded in Corpus Christi, Texas in 1929 with a focus on education, civil rights, health and employment.

Alamogordo LULAC Council #8095 and LULAC Young Adults Council #8096 will be hosting the 88th New Mexico State LULAC Convention for three days – May 5, 6 & 7 at NMSU-Alamogordo, 2400 North Scenic Drive. Registration begins on Friday, May 5th; U.S. Senator Tom Udall will talk about immigration reform Saturday, May 6th at 10 am; the Hispanic Women’s Award Luncheon will be held at 12 noon with NMSU’s Dr. Laura Gutierrez-Spencer and Alamogordo Commissioner Dist. 2, Nadia Sikes; the speakers at 1:30 pm will be Santa Fe Mayor Javier Gonzales; Ricardo H. Lecanda, and Deputy Consul General Santiago Soto; the Civil Rights panel with Dennis Montoya, Lauren Armstrong and Cynthia Pompa will be held from 2:50-5 pm; the Image Awards Banquet will be at 6 pm with NM LULAC State Director, Dennis Montoya; and Keynote Speaker - Brigadier General Eric Sanchez, Commander of White Sands Missile Range. A full schedule of events and more information are available with Dr. Juan Garcia at jgarcia2336@gmail.com. To register for the convention online visit www.newmexicolulac.org.