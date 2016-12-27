Energy Companies Plan To Boost Wind Generation In New Mexico

Energy companies plan to double the generating capacity of wind farms in eastern New Mexico over the next few years thanks in part to federal subsidies and improvements in technology.

State officials say more than a gigawatt of wind capacity is now under construction or planned in New Mexico.

If all of that comes on line, The Albuquerque Journal reports that would be enough to potentially supply nearly 700,000 homes every year.

Jeremy Lewis is head of the state's Energy, Conservation and Management Division. He says the cost of wind and solar have dropped precipitously and he expects more wind energy to be connected to the state's economy in the future.

Still, some question whether the uptick will be temporary since subsidies will be phased out by 2020.

Information from: Albuquerque Journal.

