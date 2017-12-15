Entrance Fee to Increase at Carlsbad Caverns National Park

CARLSBAD, New Mexico–On January 2, 2018, Carlsbad Caverns National Park will increase its entrance fee from $10 to $12 per person for ages 16 and older, free for ages 15 and under. The entrance fee hasn't been raised since 2012.

In July 2017, Carlsbad Caverns National Park conducted stakeholder outreach through civic engagement for the proposed entrance fee change as authorized by the Federal Lands Recreation and Enhancement Act of 2004. A 30-day comment period was announced through a news release, park website, and social media sites. Carlsbad Caverns National Park engaged a variety of stakeholders including politicians, visitors, and local community members.

“Entrance fees are vital to funding a variety of visitor services, facility improvement projects, and resource protection efforts," said Superintendent Doug Neighbor. “For example, fees funded the current primary elevators modernization project.”

Fee revenues are a critical fund source for Carlsbad Caverns, with 80 percent staying in the park for visitor services and projects. The other 20 percent of fee revenues are distributed to parks that do not collect fees.

